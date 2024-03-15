 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SV Darmstadt 98

Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash at SV Darmstadt 98 right here!

Bayern Munich may be ten points down in the Bundesliga but with nine games to go, anything can happen.

Thomas Tuchel and the Bavarians will need to keep up their strong run of form and show Bayer Leverkusen that the pressure is still on. They also need to not blow it against a Darmstadt team that is last place in the table and having a miserable season so far.

One year ago Bayern lost to Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen before the March international break, sacked Julian Nagelsmann, and descended into chaos. This year the Bavarians have a chance to write a different script.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Mar 13, 2024

