Simulation says Bayern Munich will get eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League

According to a SuperComputer simulation managed by OLBG, Bayern Munich is set to be eliminated by Arsenal FC in the Champions League quarterfinals:

Following Friday’s quarter-final and semi-final draw, the OLBG SuperComputer has simulated the entire tournament in full 1,000 times to get as accurate a reading as possible. City have a 64.8% chance of beating Real Madrid in their quarterfinal, where they will meet Arsenal in the semi-final. The Gunners have been given a narrow 53.8% chance of progressing against Bayern Munich, where they will knock out former nemeses Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

For the full results, check the graphic below. The first tables details 1,000 simulations and how many times each team progressed to a certain stage. The second table is a percentage breakdown of the data. The third table are the percentages that each team makes it out of the quarterfinals:

How does the OLBG SuperComputer work?

Using calculated odds from a formula which turns the ability of the team on a scale of 100 (Man City) to 0. This gives a raw percentage for each team to win the tournament.

This is then run through a simulation which simulates the tournament 1,000 times and records how many times each team made each stage of the competition.

