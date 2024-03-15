Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, injury updates, and more!

For the first time in over a month, Bayern Munich head into a matchday with a good run of form. The Lazio and Mainz games were nothing short of scintillating, and fans will expect more from the team now that it is finally showing signs of life.

The question is, in an away game vs Darmstadt, away from the adoring crowds kf the Allianz Arena, will Tuchel’s Bayern deliver?

Team news

Bayern Munich have no new injuries to report, with only Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui, Bouna Sarr, and Tarek Buchmann ruled out for the game. Alphonso Davies did NOT actually lose teeth in the game vs Mainz last week — assuming he's not been rendered hideous, he should be available to play. As for the rest, it's virtually unchanged from last week.

Thomas Tuchel will likely opt for very few changes to his winning formula. This means putting Harry Kane up top, with Thomas Müller behind him, flanked by Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané. Serge Gnabry, who returned to action last week vs Mainz, could also be am option for the starting XI, but you imagine that Tuchel will prefer to ease Gnabry back in after his long injury layoff.

In midfield, Aleksandar Pavlović returns from suspension, likely paired with a newly resurgent Leon Goretzka. Goretzka will have added incentive to perform now that he's been dropped from the German NT again — he's currently fighting for his place at the Euros.

At the back, Tuchel says he intends to continue with the central defensive pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier, despite both Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano being fit. Joshua Kimmich likely starts at right-back again, with Alphonso Davies over Raphaël Guerreiro at left-back.

This only leaves Manuel Neuer, who was initially a doubt for the game thanks to the birth of his child. However, Tuchel confirmed that the Bayern captain will make the XI, and will be extra motivated by the occasion.

Here's what the starting XI could look like:

Interested in a more in-depth preview of the game? Then check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.