Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Eric Dier, and Thomas Tuchel psyched for Arsenal showdown in Champions League

Bayern Munich will do battle with Arsenal FC in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The showdown is somehow trumped by Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, but it will be a marquee match-up nonetheless — and Bayern Munich’s players are ready.

“They’re a very strong team with a very good spirit. They’re currently top of the Premier League for a reason. It’s going to be two hard games, we’ll have to show what we’re all about if we’re to progress. It’s going to be an intriguing clash, we’re looking forward to the assignment and are happy we get to play in these games,” Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer told FCBayern.com.

Thomas Müller said he is expected a couple of thrillers to drop.

“Arsenal are a team who’ll give us two thrilling games. They’re in good form at the moment. It’s a tough task but with the second leg being in Munich, we have good chances of progressing,” said Müller.

Müller also dropped a video and a note to Kai Havertz:

Thomas Müller's reaction to the draw pic.twitter.com/yQsgXQIbtv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 15, 2024

Englishman Eric Dier is looking forward to returning to London for the tie’s opening leg.

“It’s obviously special for me to return to England for a game so soon after moving to FC Bayern - and to North London, of all places. It’s a great opportunity for us to show our quality at the highest level. Arsenal have a young team who are performing very well,” Dier said.

For head coach Thomas Tuchel, taking on a red-hot Arsenal side will be a challenge — one that he believes his team is ready for.

“We certainly have the most difficult road imaginable ahead of us - now playing against one of the best teams in Europe. Arsenal have been playing consistently at the top for two years. It’s a homogeneous, dangerous team, they score a lot of goals. But we will be prepared for it. We know our qualities,” said Tuchel

The full, eight-team draw is as follows:

Full quarterfinal draw pic.twitter.com/H0HvVZuqet — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 15, 2024

