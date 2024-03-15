Bavarian Podcast Works — Special Edition: Bayern Munich draws Arsenal in the Champions League

In a bit of exciting news for Bayern Munich, the club has been drawn to face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is just one of four intriguing showdowns set for the quarterfinals. Real Madrid will battle Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain takes on FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund will square off with Atlético Madrid.

Surely, fans from all right teams will be amped to see how those tie play out. As for Bayern Munich, let’s get down to why this should be a fun experience for fans — and one that the Bavarians could eventually pull out:

A look at the draw and why Bayern Munich actually has a chance.

Why Arsenal’s true danger is their ability to function as a unit.

Why Bayern Munich fans should have some belief that the team can win.

A look at the other match-ups and why Manchester City vs. Real Madrid is probably the equivalent of a UCL final. PSG vs. Barca could be a banger as well.

