Thomas Tuchel has a healthy Bayern Munich squad ready to go vs. Darmstadt

After the excitement of the Champions League draw, Bayern Munich had to turn its focus back to the Bundesliga and its match against SV Darmstadt 98 this weekend.

For head coach Thomas Tuchel, the squad is getting healthier by the day and will not have any unexpected absences (at least as of yet).

“Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui, Bouna Sarr and Tarek Buchmann are out — so only two starting players. The squad is getting complete bit by bit. The quality in games and training is increasing. We want to prove that again tomorrow,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “For the first time in two weeks we’ve got 19, 20 first-team players on the pitch. That immediately has an effect on a group. The international break in March disrupts the rhythm, it’s not ideal, but it is what it is. We keep our fingers crossed that everyone comes back fit.”

One player whose status was thought to be in question was Manuel Neuer — but not because he is hurt. Neuer and his wife Annika just had the birth of a child.

“I heard the mother and baby are doing well. He had a two-day break, will train again today and play tomorrow. Something like that pushes you even more,” Tuchel said.

For Tuchel, the match against Darmstadt is a special one. In the Hinrunde, it marked Neuer’s return to the pitch after an extended stay on the sidelines due to a broken leg that the goalkeeper suffered while skiing last winter.

“Maybe one in 20 million players can do that. You can’t rate it highly enough. Being so stable the whole way through rehab, even when there were setbacks. All doctors, rehab trainers and physios deserve the greatest praise,” said Tuchel. “What Manu pulled off cannot be valued highly enough. This is unique. It is a great gift to be able to see him like this. This is all a great reward for him. In goalkeeping, in charisma, in anticipation, he is unique. His journey is more than just impressive and he deserves the utmost respect.”

One of the primary positional battles going on for this week was at center-back where Tuchel has four quality options in Matthijs de Ligt, Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae.

As of now, it seem like Tuchel will ride the hot hands of De Ligt and Dier.

“They’re winning games, they work well together and also with the full-backs and defensive midfielders. The communication between them is very good. There’s no reason to change it at the moment, except when you see the quality of Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim. But they [de Ligt and Dier] have good chances of starting again because they’ve played very well recently,” Tuchel remarked.

Meanwhile, Tuchel noted that Leroy Sané will be focused on putting on a good performance given that he will miss Germany’s next two games against France and the Netherlands due to a red card suspension.

“He has to deliver tomorrow otherwise he’ll be in training every day. I’d prefer him to play and play and play,” Tuchel said. “We have to bridge it well for him, he’ll be here training and treating his aches and pains. But tomorrow, he has to deliver, that’s where all the focus is.”

Finally, said that he expects a tough match from Darmstadt, but believes that his team is focused.

“The situation is clear, but we won’t stumble. We have everything to lose, Darmstadt have everything to gain. That’s the task, we’re not doing it for the first time. The team have trained completely like this, which is also due to the fact that the competition is increasing. I’m convinced that we’ll go into the game with the right attitude,” said Tuchel. “Darmstadt lost against Leipzig but had plenty of opportunities. We will prepare for it and have the ambition to approach it with the only right approach: when we put on the jersey, we have to give it our all and the only goal is to win the game.”

