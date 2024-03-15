Breaking: Bayern Munich draws Arsenal FC in the quarterfinals of the Champions League (including poll)

It’s official — Bayern Munich will face Arsenal FC in the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season. It will be the first time Bayern face the London side since they embarrassed them in the Champions League 5-1 — twice — back in 2017.

As the draw also finalized the competition bracket, the winners of this tie will face the winners of Manchester City vs. Real Madrid. This means that Bayern’s side of the bracket is the most dangerous, filled with cracking matchups — and a very difficult road for Bayern to make it to the final.

In case they do make it, they will be playing as the “home side” in the final. So maybe that’s some consolation.

Bayern’s season in Europe has been the worst since they last won the Champions League in 2020; registering five wins out of six in the group stage and even losing the first leg to SS Lazio, yet they have shown the ability to overcome and fight back.

Bayern are undoubtedly going through a very rough patch in all competitions, and will face arguably one of the best teams in the world right now — top of the Premier League, Arsenal FC. Arsenal’s record this season has been quite amazing, despite faltering against Porto in the previous round of the Champions League.

Bayern fans will surely hope for a repeat of the previous games against Arsenal in the Champions League, where they demolished them with an aggregate score of 10-2 — but it’s really looking difficult.

Here is the rest of the draw:

The first leg of the tie will be played in the Emirates Stadium, and the second in the Allianz Arena.

As Europe’s premier competition enters its final phase yet again, it also marks the end of the current Champions League format. This means that it might be the last time we see the iconic duo of Pedro Pinto and Giorgio Marchetti conduct the Champions League draw, outlining the road to the final, and it also makes winning this year’s UCL an exclusive honor, a chance to become the last ever winners of the format we grew up watching.

Can Bayern do it? Will they break the QF curse? How do YOU think Bayern will fare? Tell us in the vote:

