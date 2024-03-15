Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann knows what he’s getting in Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller

One of the easier calls for German national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann had to be calling up Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller.

A productive, veteran presence, Müller is universally respected within the walls of the DFB locker room and had been stellar of late for the Bavarians.

“He’s been playing a lot recently. He knows what his role is, he knows what importance he can have in each role. Thomas could also settle for a spot off the bench. He already knows the role at FC Bayern. Thomas is a player who also has a role off the pitch. He is an intelligent player who doesn’t focus on himself but on the team,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller’s recent good form aside, Nagelsmann also understands that he needs glue pieces within a roster that features some older veterans, some precocious, young talents, and whole lot of players in their prime seeking to establish themselves as starters for the national team.

Nagelsmann knows that is a lot to navigate and Müller might be able to help him work through it.

