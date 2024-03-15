Bayern Munich exec Max Eberl says club will take care of “important player” Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka did not make the latest call-up for the German national team and was reportedly distraught about the situation.

After a string of solid performances, Goretzka had shown the quality that had previously made him a mainstay on the German roster. Now, though, the 29-year-old is on the outside, looking in just months ahead of the EURO 2024 competition.

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl said that the club will make sure that Goretzka knows and understands that he is appreciated.

“It’s a hard decision for Leon, but we’ll take care of him. He is currently performing very well and everyone here knows he is a very important player for us. In the end, I’m not the one who decides who gets called up, but I am convinced that Leon will now give everything he has to fight for his place in the European Championship squad. There’s no doubt that he has the quality to do it,” Eberl told Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

A strong argument could be made that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s mishandling of Goretzka hurt the player’s reputation. That is water under the bridge now, though, as Goretzka will have re-focus for the stretch run with Bayern Munich in hopes of putting himself in a strong position to contend for a spot on the German team for the EUROs.

