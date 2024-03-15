Julian Nagelsmann speaks on the return of Toni Kroos to the German national team

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany team has arrived. The former Bayern Munich coach has really started to make his specific squad. We are seeing Germany veterans such as Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Mats Hummels and more excluded based on current form or fitness. The fans have reacted well to this decision of performance over prestige so far as well.

There had only been two players from the 2014 World Cup winning squad that are in the current roster, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller. On the odd occasion, Mats Hummels. Now, Nagelsmann has brought back a Real Madrid and Germany legend, Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos has been speculated to make a return to the national team for years, and Nagelsmann was finally able to convince the World Cup winner to return for Euro 2024. Nagelsmann is happy with Kroos’ return but understands that he alone won’t solve all the teams problems.

“He is very important, but also not the sole savior. He knows what he can do. On the other hand, he also knows what he can’t do. He has a very good instinct, a good calmness. He can be a brilliant link between defense and attack. There is always this expression in Germany “Querpass-Toni” [sideways pass Toni] — anyone who says that knows nothing about football. I’m extremely happy that after many conversations I persuaded him to come back. I give him credit for that,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Despite this, Kroos is expected to be a guaranteed starter for Germany and a vital cog to the machine. How much left does 34 year-old have to offer? Only time will tell.

