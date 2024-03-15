2024 Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw: Discussion and live thread

The Champions League Round of 16 is over, and the top eight clubs across Europe wait to find out who they will face in the upcoming rounds of the the competition. As one of the teams participating in the draw, Bayern Munich have the following opponents to consider:

There are no restrictions on which team can be drawn with the other, and both the QF and SF draws will take place at the same time, which means teams will know their route to the final after all is said and done.

Join us for the discussion as we find out who Bayern Munich will face!

Draw Info

Location: UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland

Time: 12:00 CET

TV/streaming: uefa.com

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. Use the on-screen “Refresh comments” button to periodically load new comments. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

