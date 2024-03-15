Julian Nagelsmann fully focused on Euro 2024 with Germany, but is open with regards to his future

Julian Nagelsmann’s current contract with the German national team is only set to run through the completion of EURO 2024. After that, it is unclear what Nagelsmann’s future will hold and who will become the next Die Mannschaft manager to replace him after less than a year at the helm at the time the European Championships are over this summer. The official contract with the DFB expires on July 31st.

Before Nagelsmann took the Germany job, he was linked with several clubs that were in need of a manager, but he wanted to avoid accepting a job too soon after being dismissed by Bayern to really weigh his options. He did take his time and ultimately felt that the national team job would be the best fit, though he has even been linked with potentially being Thomas Tuchel’s successor at Bayern as it has already been made clear by the club that Tuchel will be leaving after this season is over.

In the press conference where Nagelsmann named his squad for Germany’s upcoming pair of friendlies against the likes of France and then the Netherlands, the former Bayern, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager said he is not thinking too much about his future after Germany and the Euros right now, despite how open to possibility he might be.

“I currently have a contract with the DFB until after the European Championships. I don’t have any other contract available. My full focus is on the European Championships and the national team,” Nagelsmann explained (via @iMiaSanMia). While his focus and intent right now is clear, when he was asked about being open to opportunities after his contract expires with the DFB, he said it is the obvious move to keep his eyes and ears open for potential suitors. “I would advise that to anyone whose contract is about to expire,” he said when asked about looking for future options after the Euros.

Germany’s squad for this month’s friendlies:

Your 2️⃣6️⃣ man squad



You've seen the new jerseys, so here's who'll be wearing them in the upcoming games against France and the Netherlands! #DFBTeam pic.twitter.com/0TGQcTafnA — germanfootball_dfb (@DFB_Team_EN) March 14, 2024

