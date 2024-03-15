Weekend Warm-up: It has been a hell of a year for former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann; Bundesliga predictions; Reacting to the Arsenal draw; Throwing it back to White Zombie; Breaking down Curb Your Enthusiasm; and MORE!

On March 24th, 2023, Julian Nagelsmann found out the hard way that uneven play, a long stretch of questionable decision-making, and an ill-timed ski trip was the perfect combination to ensure a coach could, indeed, get sacked at Bayern Munich — even with a potential treble still on the table.

Since that day, no one involved in the situation has ended up in a better spot.

The decision-makers on that move, former CEO Oliver Kahn and ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić were both fired for nearly tanking the season — and giving up on what was supposed to be a five-year project under Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann’s replacement, Thomas Tuchel, spent almost a year unraveling one of the most talented teams in Europe in an attempt to force the club to see things in his vision — and is now leaving Bavaria after the campaign (not by his own accord).

Bayern Munich, itself, could end this season trophyless.

In what could only be described as a monumentally calamitous decision, Nagelsmann’s idea to grab his skis and go, set off a chain of events that sunk everyone involved. It truly takes a lot of talent to mess things up this bad.

But now, Nagelsmann is the short-term boss of the German national team; not much more than a consultant being brought in to run the day-to-day operations of a team, as the DFB bosses attempt to guide the organization through a change in leadership.

Needless to say, there is nothing ideal about the situation.

Nagelsmann is trying to solve a puzzle that neither Joachim Löw, nor Hansi Flick could figure out with Germany’s modern roster. There is not a lot of hope that he will sort it out and there is even less faith that the German players are up to the task of defending their home turf at the EURO 2024 competition.

Some would say it is a no lose situation for Nagelsmann, though, since no one is expecting much. However, if Germany goes out, pitches a tent, and enters into full circus mode, Nagelsmann’s reputation — as he hunts for a new job — could take a hit.

Sensing that, Nagelsmann has already said that he wants to nail down a new gig before the Euros even start.

Talk about not being willing to bet on himself...

Anyway, therein lies the rub — things are so bad with Germany right now that no one is ready to declare that this team, led by this coach, is a serious contender to make it far in a tournament held on its own land.

Despite all of that, maybe Nagelsmann is actually the best fit for this group right here, right now.

Maybe it has been the doubters of this project (like me!), who have been reading the situation wrong.

Maybe his lack of loyalty to everyone not named Toni Kroos and İlkay Gündoğan, will pay dividends via a lack of fear in making changes. Maybe, the coach’s nonstop tinkering will keep opponents off-balance, and guessing at what might be coming next.

Maybe...just maybe...Nagelsmann will be driven by his embarrassing and untimely sacking to show Germany — and the world — that he is still a force to be reckoned with in coaching circles...that his impulsiveness and creativity will lead to success instead of discourse and doubt.

Maybe, Nagelsmann is just the coach to ride into the EUROs with a swashbuckling attitude, ready to say, “We’ll do it live...(bleep) it!” and get the German national team back to the state of prominence that it would had.

Now, wouldn’t that be something.

Bring on the Gunners

Bayern Munich was really not the recipient of any favors from Lady Luck today with the Champions League draw.

In the quarterfinals, the Bavarians drew Arsenal FC, a very difficult opponent, who is playing very well at the moment. If Bayern Munich survives that tie, it would have the pleasure of facing off with Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Yikes.

As they say, though....YOLO!

While an easier road to the final would have been preferred, why not make one last charge through three teams, who many consider the best teams in Europe?

As seems to be the theme for today:

Song of the Week: “More Human Than Human” by White Zombie

You know what? It’s a White Zombie kind of day, so what better way to kick it off other than with “More Human Than Human.” While it is not my favor song from White Zombie (Thunderkiss ‘65), it is a classic in the alternative metal / industrial genre.

Released in 1995, this was unlike anything I heard before. Sure, I like metal, but this was...different. Enjoy (and try not to punch out your co-workers):

Entertainment Rundown

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 10, Episode 6

Larry David has done it again with another stellar episode of Curb. Here are some quick hit-style reactions to the episode:

Leon getting booted from the all you can watch set the tone for the episode.

Larry’s use of the Gettysburg Address throughout the episode.

Jeff’s joy at the graffiti on Susie’s billboard was just fantastic. Later, his fake defense of here was also just awesome.

It always cracks me up when you can tell that actors are making each other laugh during the scenes.

Massive credit to Lori Loughlin for taking her legal issues and playing off them into a habitual liar and cheater in this episode. She handled that masterfully.

The only part of the episode I did not care for was Sienna Miller’s depends on eating fruit during her scenes to be a good actress. It didn’t kill the episode for me.

Larry pissing his pants and pissing off Ted Danson (again) was what I thought was the perfect ending…

Until Larry got arrested for graffiti. It was a chef’s kiss way to being it all home.

Again, the intersection of all of the individual storylines was just terrific. A total A+ episode for how it all goes together so nearly.

Overall, it was just an awesome episode on every level. I thoroughly enjoyed. Did you?

Rating: 5.00/5.00

Predictions

Bayern Munich is riding high and finally playing like a team that could do some damage in Europe.

Can the Bavarians sustain the success and head into the international break with some momentum?

Yes, they can.

Prediction: SV Darmstadt 98 0-5 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

FC Köln 1-3 RB Leipzig

Heidenheim 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Mainz 05 2-1 VfL Bochum

Union Berlin 1-1 Werder Bremen

VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 FC Augsburg

Hoffenheim 2-3 VfB Stuttgart

SC Freiburg 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Prediction Records

