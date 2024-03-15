Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich could have trouble getting Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko; Chelsea to make big bucks on Jamal Musiala transfer?; FC Barcelona, Juventus among clubs eyeing Martin Zubimendi; More info on João Palhinha & Liverpool; plus MORE!

If Bayern Munich cannot work out a deal with Alphonso Davies, the club is likely going to hit the transfer market this summer in hopes of finding a suitable replacement.

Two of the more popular names on Bayern Munich’s — alleged — short list are AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Arsenal FC’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Getting either player will be difficult — and expensive — but the pursuit of Zinchenko could prove to be exceptionally hard:

Arsenal have no plans to sell left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. Zinchenko, 27, had been a key man for Mikel Arteta but has recently lost his place in the Gunners side due to injury. Jakub Kiwior has impressed for Arsenal in the absence of the Ukraine international, who returned to action from the bench against Brentford on Saturday (9 March). Kiwior, 24, has started each of the Gunners’ last five games – all of which have ended in victory. Zinchenko has recently been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Bayern Munich. However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Arsenal are in “no rush” to accept offers for the ex-Man City star.

With Davies and Bayern Munich reportedly being as much as €6 million per season apart in contract talks, it seems like it might be difficult for the two side to come to an agreement.

Chelsea FC could stand to make a boatload of cash if Bayern Munich has to sell Jamal Musiala:

Silly Season is drawing closer, and while we do have a couple more months of proper football to go yet, speculation is starting to ramp up slowly. One potentially quite sensational move could be Jamal Musiala leaving Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old is said to be attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, with £80m+ rumored as a potential fee. (Or it could all just be negotiating tactics, with Musiala set to enter the final two years of his long-term deal.) Chelsea tried very hard to keep a 16-year-old Musiala at the club in 2019, but he opted to leave and return to his native Germany. As it turns out, one way we apparently tried to lessen that blow is by agreeing a 20 percent sell-on for his next transfer — at least according to the Daily Mail — which in this case could result in a nice little sum added to our bottom line. So at least we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Discussing the roster selection.

The closer we get to the EUROs, the more there is a strong reason to believe that Julian Nagelsmann is going to show the same self-destructive, impulsive tendencies he sowed at Bayern Munich.

What can go right and what can go wrong for Germany during the games against France and the Netherlands.

Ranking the best and worst possible draws for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A stalemate in the Alphonso Davies negotiations?

Bayern Munich potentially looking to sell seven mainstays....and spend €200 million this summer?

Recapping some of the latest transfer rumors including those linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich, FC Augsburg’s Ermedin Demirović, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

What a freaking banger of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm...let’s discuss why I loved it so much.

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is looking for a new gig. It is doubtful that Tuchel is hitting up Indeed, but surely the 50-year-old wants to ensure his next stop is a better fit than his current job, which was filled with controversy from the get-go.

One option Tuchel might not have is a return trip to Chelsea FC per Fabrizio Romano:

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will be moving on at the end of the season, but Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a second spell at Chelsea looks very complicated. It seems Tuchel didn’t have the easiest relationship with the Chelsea owners before he left Stamford Bridge, so it’s perhaps not surprising that it looks tricky to imagine him going back there once his time at Bayern comes to an end this summer. Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained his thoughts on the Tuchel situation, though he also insisted he wasn’t aware of any concrete links to this story anyway. Discussing the recent Tuchel speculation, Romano said: “I’m aware there have also been some reports about Thomas Tuchel potentially looking to return to Chelsea once he leaves his position as Bayern Munich manager at the end of this season. “We know Tuchel will be looking for a new club, but for now I have nothing concrete on a move back to Chelsea. I haven’t heard anything about this and don’t like to guess too much, but what I can say is that for sure it was not an ‘easy’ separation between Tuchel and Chelsea when he left in 2022. So it seems like coming back would also not be easy. “And, as previously reported, Chelsea’s plan remains to stick with Mauricio Pochettino for now and assess the situation at the end of the season.” Should Chelsea sack Pochettino and would Tuchel be an ideal replacement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Uli Hoeneß is never short on words and he had plenty to say about his current influence at the club.

“What I’m doing now has already decreased by 90% since last summer. We now have a sporting director, Christoph Freund, who is doing a very good job. Some people say: Hoeneß wants influence. But I don’t want any influence at all,” Hoeneß said. “I just want to live at Tegernsee and watch a good FC Bayern football game on Saturday – and if possible always get three points,” Hoeneß said. “But if I see things that I think are wrong, then I will continue to say something. We’ll see if I can achieve anything with it. But I will never keep my mouth shut. They’ll have to throw me out.”

Hoeneß, though, resented the notion that he just gets whatever he wants at Bayern Munich.

“This is completely wrong. If Karl-Heinz and I say we would recommend that we buy Harry Kane, then that is of course different than if the CEO of one of our commercial companies says that. But if this CEO then says that this is nonsense from an economic perspective, his influence is as big as mine,” Hoeneß noted.

Bayern Munich is riding high and coming off of two consecutive wins as the team has looked a lot better over the course of the last two games.

Can the Bavarians keep it going against yet another scuffling opponent in SV Darmstadt 98?

The odds would say so, but Bayern Munich’s upswing in confidence and creativity is more important than anything the bookmakers have to say at the moment.

Let’s review what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table at the moment.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s recent-uptick in performance and improved form.

To rotate or not to rotate? That is the question for Thomas Tuchel.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Juventus, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal could be the leaders on a pursuit of Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Bayern Munich was rumored to have big interest in Zubimendi, but that talk has cooled with the rise of Aleksandar Pavlović and the solid play of Leon Goretzka. Now, Zubimendi could be on his way elsewhere:

Juventus are keen to sign Arsenal and Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The defensive midfielder has a €60m release clause in his contract.

Speaking of defensive midfielder who Bayern Munich had interest in, Fulham FC’s João Palhinha is now firmly on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal. One way or the other, it seems like Palhinha is going to make a move this summer:

Liverpool and Arsenal have reignited their interest in Fulham defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha - a target last summer for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Having dispatched SS Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, Bayern Munich proceed to the quarter-finals with a small hope. Yes, things look somewhat bleak this season, but recent results prove that the team can push through when needed. So, what comes next?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Who are the potential opponents Bayern will want to face in the CL? Discussing FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and more.

Paris Saint-Germain is a boring draw that no one wants.

Inter Milan or Atlético Madrid — which team would be a tougher opponent?

A toss up between Arsenal and Real Madrid, and who Bayern would prefer to face.

The bleak prospects against Manchester City (plus one way to beat them).

What kind of draw would we like to see?

Did Thomas Tuchel’s sacking improve the team? If so, why?

What are Bayern’s chances of winning the Champions League this season?

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané and Harry Kane were named to WhoScored.com’s Champions League Team of the Round:

Leroy Sané and Harry Kane in @WhoScored's Champions League Team of the round of 16 pic.twitter.com/dlYlpwp3Iw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 14, 2024

Hoffenheim phenom Maximilian Beier is having quite a week. After somewhat surprisingly being called up to the German national team, Beier is also being linked to Liverpool:

Liverpool are hunting their own attacking reinforcements and have expressed an interest in Hoffenheim’s 21-year-old striker Maximilian Beier.

Bayer Leverkusen escape the Europa League with a 3-2 victory over Qarabag FK — and had a little help from the referee with this red card assessed in the 63rd minute:

When you want to high five the referee for canceling the yellow card, but he pulls out a red one pic.twitter.com/rZcYbJlFb8 — Football Laughs (@FootballLaughss) March 14, 2024

In the 72nd minute, Jeremie Frimpong scores, while Patrik Schick added two goals in extra time to put Die Werkself through on aggregate.

This team just cannot lose.