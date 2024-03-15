Kai Havertz responds to Thomas Müller as Bayern Munich, Arsenal set for Champions League showdown

From “Lewy we are coming” to “Kai Havertz, my friend, I am waiting for you.” Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is never one to back down from some cheeky social media banter after a marquee Champions League draw — and this latest one pits the Bavarians against high-flying Arsenal FC in the quarter-finals.

Müller is of course familiar with Havertz, his Germany international teammate. Back in EURO 2020, the Raumdeuter memorably gestured at Havertz to attack the box rather than drop in for a pass — resulting soon after in the now-Arsenal man scoring Germany’s third of the night in a 4-2 romp.

Havertz sent Müller a friendly reply on Twitter:

will be a good game for sure #YaGunnersYa https://t.co/lYMwIOLL3c — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 15, 2024

Bayern has Champions League history with Arsenal, but this time it should be different. And Havertz has his own history of struggling to acclimate at the No. 9, for club and country, but this time...could be different.

The former Leverkusen and Chelsea FC star, who scored the winning goal over Manchester City in the Blues’ Champions League triumph of 2021, has developed into a key player for the Gunners of late. Brought on by Mikel Arteta as a No. 8, a direct replacement for Granit Xhaka (now at runaway Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen), the rangy midfielder has instead blossomed as a center-forward who drops deep and is involved in all phases of play.

Lately, Havertz has been scoring goals, too, and important ones — drawing strong praise from the pundits in the English media. Are we finally seeing the rise of the next Germany striker just ahead of EURO 2024? And can he do it first in a rainy night in Bavaria?