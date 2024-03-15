Bayern Munich legend Klaus Augenthaler on why Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae struggled together

How fast the tables can turn.

Not long ago it looked like Matthijs de Ligt was firmly in the doghouse at Bayern Munich. All of a sudden, De Ligt and former Tottenham Hotspur man Eric Dier look like the top choice pairing — ahead of Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano, who had firmly locked down the positions for Thomas Tuchel for most of the season.

Former Bayern great Klaus Augenthaler weighed in on why the change may have been necessary.

“When Upamecano and Kim played together in central defense, you could see their individual abilities,” Augenthaler said (via @iMiaSanMia). “But they lacked what makes a good defense: the coordination. The defensive performance was much better against Lazio and Mainz. I don’t know if that’s just because of De Ligt and Dier. The team was already well equipped before. Then everyone gave it their all and saw what was possible with this team

“From a communication point of view, it’s not so easy for Kim. He comes from South Korea, moved from China to Turkey, then from there to Italy and last summer to Munich. He had to learn a new language every time. You shouldn’t underestimate that”

Augenthaler knows a thing or two about commanding a defense, having won seven titles in 15 seasons at Bayern. The World Cup winner put to words what has previously been reported to be on the minds of the bosses at Säbener Straße: despite all their big-money transfers, the Bavarians still lack a decisive leader at the back.

“The big question that comes to mind: Who is the leader in defense?” Augenthaler continued. “I thought Upamecano could be the boss. He has everything: he is strong in the air, fast and strong in tackles. But he was always criticized after mistakes that led to chances or goals conceded. But I’m of the opinion that it’s not just up to the individual defenders. In my opinion, the automatisms have not been there at 100%. A lot of variants have been tried, also because the results were not there.”

For a few games at least, the new De Ligt-Dier alignment is working. Will it continue — and who will Bayern lean on next season?

