Julian Nagelsmann explains excluding Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka and Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels

Former Bayern Munich boss and current German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann only has a few months to make an impact on his players ahead of the EURO 2024 competition this summer.

Next week’s games against France and the Netherlands will provide the coaches and players a chance to feel each other out a bit more. Essentially, both sides will get an opportunity to see what works and what does not.

For Nagelsmann, part of that equation has already been solved with his roster selections. Longtime members of the squad Leon Goretzka and Mats Hummels were left home in favor of other players.

“The decision was not between (Aleksandar) Pavlović and Leon. Leon’s last few games have been much better, that’s right. It’s about finding the right players for the roles, I see other players ahead at the moment. We had others in mind. Through very good performance and an understanding of the role, the door is not closed. It wasn’t a pleasant conversation [with Goretzka], as you can imagine, but you have to make decisions,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Mats hasn’t played as much recently as before. We now have a different system and one less centre-back. There are currently other players there. I don’t see Mats as the ideal choice. It’s not always just about finding the best players, but perhaps simply the most suitable ones.”

Injuries and aging have affected Hummels, but Goretzka is in the midst of an upswing — one where he has been among Bayern Munich’s best players. No doubt, the midfielder wants to be a part of the EURO squad this summer, but the matter might truly be out of his hands moving forward.

Looking for more thoughts and discussion on the German national team squad selection — along with our takes on Bayern Munich’s rumored squad overhaul, the latest transfer rumors, and the club’s best and worst Champions League draw matchups? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show! Catch it on Spotify or below: