Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann announces his starting center-back duo

Julian Nagelsmann made some big decisions this week on his national team. Another announcement that made way has the former Bayern Munich manager’s choice for the starting duo in the central defense. Nagelsmann announced the two initial starters are Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger as well as Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

While Rüdiger’s spot was virtually confirmed, Tah’s selection was less so but still the favorite pick amongst most fans and critics. Tah has spent little time with Germany after starting his career out as one of the most hyped young German defenders in recent years. It certainly took him time to hit his stride, but is not only a call up, a starter for the national team.

Nagelsmann says Rüdiger and Tah will be the starting CB duo: "Toni and Jona are initially the starters in central defense. They can confirm this through good performances" pic.twitter.com/BPjOBceU3M — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 14, 2024

Nagelsmann didn’t say this would never change though. Julian Nagelsmann added that these players could confirm their starting roles through good performances. Meaning that any catastrophe in the upcoming friendlies for either player could mean the end of their role.

