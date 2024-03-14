Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović ecstatic to be called up to the German national football team

Julian Nagelsmann announced a much-changed Germany side that will play against France and the Netherlands in the upcoming international break. Following strong performances for Bayern Munich, Aleksandar Pavlović earned his first ever call-up to Die Mannschaft which was something that excited him:

“I’m very happy about being called up for the German senior national team”, Pavlović said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “My plan was to decide between Germany and Serbia only after the Euros this year. I had to make this decision immediately.”

As you may know, Germany and Serbia are both fighting for his allegiance as the 19-year-old is eligible to play for either nation. At present, he gives the Serbian FA credit for their role in shaping him into who he is now. “I would like to expressly thank the Serbian association, who have also put a lot of effort into me,” Pavlović said. “Two hearts beat in my chest; my mother is German, and my father is Serbian.

“Therefore, my decision should not be taken against the Serbian national team, but rather for the German one. I was born and grew up in Munich, spent my entire footballing career at FC Bayern and am looking forward to the upcoming international matches with Germany.”