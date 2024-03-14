 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Julian Nagelsmann explains why he called up Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović to the German national team

The meteoric rise of Pavlović continues...

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann recently published the set of players that will play in the upcoming March international break for games against France and the Netherlands. One of the players who made the cut is Bayern Munich’s young star Aleksandar Pavlović, whom Nagelsmann said put out good performances for the Rekordmeister:

“He has shown very strong performances recently. He was one of the best players at Bayern. Of course this was not a political decision. We didn’t have to convince him. That was the consequence of the performance principle. We’ll see whether it’ll be enough for the Euros. He talks in the dressing room and doesn’t hide despite his young age,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

This is a well-deserved call-up for the 19-year-old Pavlović, who continues to take the footballing world by storm. The 2004-born has the world ahead of him and he will only continue to go on an upward trajectory.

