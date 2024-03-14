Julian Nagelsmann announces Germany callups: Five Bayern Munich players make the cut; Toni Kroos returns; BVB players snubbed

The German national team have announced their squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and the Netherlands this month. Julian Nagelsmann has opted to call up five Bayern Munich players this time, and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos officially returns to international duty. Borussia Dortmund come out as the heavy losers in this round of callups, as only Niclas Füllkrug gets the nod for national team duty. He’ll be expected to compete with Arsenal striker Kai Havertz for the #9 position.

Here is the full squad — twenty six players in total:

Some initial takeaways are as follows:

The five Bayern Munich players to make the cut — Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Aleksandar Pavlović — are not all guaranteed starters at the moment. While Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala are probably safe, Joshua Kimmich may be forced to move to right-back, while Thomas Müller and Aleksandar Pavlović face some serious competition at their respective positions.

FC Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gündogan remains captain, despite Neuer’s return. Does this make Gundo a guaranteed starter? We’ll have to wait and see about that. How would a midfield that has both Gundogan AND Kroos work defensively?

Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry miss out this time, though it’s not a big surprise. Nagelsmann mentioned Goretzka’s recent resurgence in his press conference, so you assume that the door remains open for a callup to the final Euros squad. Gnabry, meanwhile, has simply been injured for far too long.

Was it media pressure, recent performances, or the charm offensive made by Serbia that prompted Nagelsmann to change his mind and call up Aleksandar Pavlović? The original plan was to have the teenager play with the U-21 side this break, with a view to a senior team callup later down the line. Something clearly made the coach (or the DFB higher ups) reconsider that course of action.

Maximilian Mittelstädt, Chris Führich, and Deniz Undav’s callups prove that Nagelsmann is genuinely interested in shaking up the national team hierarchy and injecting some new blood into the system. Hopefully, they’ll actually get some minutes to show what they can do.

Overall, it’s a pretty solid set of callups — showing that Germany have plenty of talent still worth betting on. Now, the question is where the coach will go with all this. Are there more experiments incoming, or will Germany find the right combination straight away? There’s really not much time left — the Euros start this summer.