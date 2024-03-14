 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2022/23 Champions League quarter-final + semi-final draw: All updates

Who will Bayern Munich get this year?

Contributors: Ineednoname and Schnitzel01
Having dispatched Lazio in the Round of 16, Bayern Munich look forward to their next opponents in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are drawn at the same time, pitting the teams against each other in brackets — so a single draw will determine Bayern’s path to the final in Wembley, if the team is good enough to make it that far.

The draw is stacked this year, with no obvious easy games. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG will all be in the running, and Bayern could face any one of them in the quarters. At this point, it’s very much a case of “pick your poison”, as the real crunch games of the CL begin here.

As Bayern Munich wait to find out who their next Champions League foes will be, stay tuned with Bavarian Football Works for all the latest updates, discussions, and reactions!

3 Total Updates Since
Mar 11, 2024, 6:50pm CET

