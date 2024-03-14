2022/23 Champions League quarter-final + semi-final draw: All updates

Having dispatched Lazio in the Round of 16, Bayern Munich look forward to their next opponents in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are drawn at the same time, pitting the teams against each other in brackets — so a single draw will determine Bayern’s path to the final in Wembley, if the team is good enough to make it that far.

The draw is stacked this year, with no obvious easy games. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG will all be in the running, and Bayern could face any one of them in the quarters. At this point, it’s very much a case of “pick your poison”, as the real crunch games of the CL begin here.

