Report: Bayern Munich has seven stars in danger of leaving this summer

According to a report from Sport Bild, Bayern Munich could have as many as seven players on its transfer list for this summer, including Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, and Dayot Upamecano.

While some of those players have seen their names bandied about in the rumor mill on a regular basis, others have been thought to be part of a more long-term project in Bavaria.

Interestingly, if the Bavarians could potentially sell all seven players, the money would be used to fund a €200 million investment in the roster:

The transfer list of Bavaria’s sports director Max Eberl (50) is long (SPORT BILD reported). It is clear to the club bosses: This desired package would cost over 200 million euros. Internally, FC Bayern agrees that investments of this magnitude could only be financed through sales. The list of potential sales therefore also includes names of players who are currently part of the core structure. There are a total of seven professionals: Leon Goretzka (29), Joshua Kimmich (29), Alphonso Davies (23), Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry (28), Noussair Mazraoui (26) and Dayot Upamecano (25) are up for discussion. While Davies is currently not averse to a sale to Real Madrid, professionals like Kimmich, Sané and Gnabry are at least reconsidering their future in Munich if a suitable offer is made. Upamecano and Goretzka are currently rejecting a move in the summer. In addition, Bouna Sarr (32) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (34) will leave the club due to expiring contracts and will release a salary budget in the double-digit million range for new stars.

If true, this would certainly signal that the squad overhaul that has been rumored, is firmly in play.

BFW Analysis

It would be downright shocking if Bayern Munich sold all seven players listed. However, it would be unwise to gloss over the fact that head coach Thomas Tuchel did spend at least part of the season poking at players like Kimmich, Goretzka, and Mazraoui, who could be considering their respective futures.

Recently, Upamecano showed some signs of the reckless decision-making that plagued him at the end of last season, but it would still be hard to envision a scenario where Bayern Munich unload him. Similarly, Sané’s production has dropped off in the second half of the season after a sensational first half and he could be considering a fresh start. In the end, though, it would seem premature for either of those players to be on the chopping block.

For Gnabry and Davies, however, the situation is not so clear.

Davies has been closely linked to Real Madrid, while Gnabry’s roller coaster performances might have finally worn down the Bayern Munich brass after an overall successful stint in Bavaria.

Another interesting point to note is that the list does not include players like Sacha Boey or Konrad Laimer, who have no defined role for next season or Matthijs de Ligt, who many think has been misused for a large portion of the season.

Clearly, Bayern Munich is — at least — exploring all of these situations and plotting out what works and what does not.

