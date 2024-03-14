Report: Stalemate continues in talks between Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich met with the agent of Alphonso Davies on Tuesday to discuss a new contract, but there is still a major gap between the two sides.

How big of a gap? Roughly €6 million per season in salary per the report:

Talks between Alphonso Davies and @FCBayern about a contract extension beyond 2025 have been on tuesday ✅ ❇️ Bayern offers a salary up to €14 Mio Euro ❇️ Agent Nick Huoseh demands up to €20 Mio Euro ❇️ No agreement yet @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 @realmadrid

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also chimed in with his own information:

✔️⏳ Talks ongoing … All parties are still far apart from each other! ⤵️ https://t.co/1lEYbOARTj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 13, 2024

Davies has been closely linked to Real Madrid for months now and there have already been reports that the Canadian and the La Liga power have already agreed on personal terms. There was also another report, which stated that if the Bavarians could not make progress with Davies’ camp this week, the club would begin preparations to sell the left-back this summer.

What’s next in this saga? Stay tuned...

Looking for more thoughts and insight on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: