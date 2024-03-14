 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Stalemate continues in talks between Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies

Can the two sides find a middle-ground?

FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich met with the agent of Alphonso Davies on Tuesday to discuss a new contract, but there is still a major gap between the two sides.

How big of a gap? Roughly €6 million per season in salary per the report:

Talks between Alphonso Davies and @FCBayern about a contract extension beyond 2025 have been on tuesday ✅

❇️ Bayern offers a salary up to €14 Mio Euro

❇️ Agent Nick Huoseh demands up to €20 Mio Euro

❇️ No agreement yet

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also chimed in with his own information:

Davies has been closely linked to Real Madrid for months now and there have already been reports that the Canadian and the La Liga power have already agreed on personal terms. There was also another report, which stated that if the Bavarians could not make progress with Davies’ camp this week, the club would begin preparations to sell the left-back this summer.

What’s next in this saga? Stay tuned...

