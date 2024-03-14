Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 36 — Reacting to Julian Nagelsmann’s German national team call-ups; Bayern Munich’s reported incoming and outgoing transfer list; The best and worst draw for the Champions League; and MORE!

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Discussing the roster selection.

The closer we get to the EUROs, the more there is a strong reason to believe that Julian Nagelsmann is going to show the same self-destructive, impulsive tendencies he sowed at Bayern Munich.

What can go right and what can go wrong for Germany during the games against France and the Netherlands.

Ranking the best and worst possible draws for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A stalemate in the Alphonso Davies negotiations?

Bayern Munich potentially looking to sell seven mainstays....and spend €200 million this summer?

Recapping some of the latest transfer rumors including those linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich, FC Augsburg’s Ermedin Demirović, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Koné, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

What a freaking banger of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm...let’s discuss why I loved it so much.

