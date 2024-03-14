Already awkward? İlkay Gündoğan will remain at captain for Germany, despite return of Manuel Neuer

For years, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was the captain of the German national team.

However, when his rehab from a broken leg prevented him from being called up last fall, then-new coach Julian Nagelsmann stripped Neuer of the armband and gave it to FC Barcelona midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

Now, with both players available, Nagelsmann had to make a call.

“Ilkay Gündogan remains captain. But Manu’s word will continue to have weight. The captain is intended to be a contact point for his teammates. Players should feel like they have a leader in their ranks. He’s a representative of the team,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Earlier in the week, Gündoğan was asked about the situation and did not seem inclined to give up the role, though he also does not seem willing to create a fuss over it, either. More than anything, the Barca man knows that the Germans need to be aligned.

“At the moment I assume that I’m still the captain. But in the end, it doesn’t really matter who wears the armband. It’s important that we are a team, that we show unity, that everyone is aware of their role. And if we do that well, then I’m convinced we will play a very, very good European Championship,” Gündoğan told Prime Video DE (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

What makes the situation interesting is the the relationship between Neuer and Nagelsmann has not always been solid. Notably, the two were at odds at Bayern Munich when Nagelsmann dismissed Neuer’s goalkeeping coach — and confidant — Toni Tapalović over claims of leaking coaching information to players.

