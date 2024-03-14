Training Report: Bayern Munich players hit the go-kart track for team bonding (and hopefully no demolition derby re-enactments); Alphonso Davies back in team training; and MORE!

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich’s players set off for a secret, strategic meeting aimed to ensure the locker room was in alignment for the stretch run of the season.

Did the team hit a local ski resort?

Where did the boys go?

Well, how about a local go-kart track. Bild has the details:

In order to get ready for the final spurt of the season, the Bayern stars met on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a secret team-building event at the Kart Palace in Bergkirchen near Munich. Before the professionals could really accelerate on the race track, there was a meal together. Bayern veteran Thomas Müller was the first to arrive at the Kart Palast. Like most of his colleagues, he drove up in his company Audi. Only substitute keeper Sven Ulreich and winter newcomer Bryan Zaragoza came on the Bayern bus. But after his arrival, Müller went back to the car to get shoes. Müller: “I thought we would get racing clothing here.”

Bayern Munich executive Christoph Freund said team bonding is an important part of the experience at the club.

“We want to spend time together and have fun. We want to have a good time together and see each other longer than after training. That’s always really fun,” Freund said.

Not everyone could make the event, however:

Not there: striker Harry Kane, captain Manuel Neuer and storm backup Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. Sports director Max Eberl (50) was also not visible. Coach Thomas Tuchel (50), however, was there.

Given Neuer’s recent history, fans are probably okay with him having to sit this one out.

According to Bild, there was one Bayern Munich player who was grumpy — but it had nothing to do with his vehicle or being bumped off of the track. Leon Goretzka’s good mood was — allegedly — sullied by not being selected for the German national team’s upcoming matches against France and the Netherlands.

Below are some pics of the boys as they strolled into facility:

Goretzka certainly looked happier in this pic after what looks like a winning performance:

The video is even better:

Davies back in team training

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was back in team training after taking a shot to the mouth last weekend per Bild.

Most observers are expecting Davies to be set and ready to face off with SV Darmstadt 98.

Random training pics

