Report: New Bayern Munich regime considering Gladbach midfielder Manu Koné

Another player formerly dismissed by Bayern Munich is back on the radar under the leadership of new board member for sport Max Eberl.

This time it is Gladbach midfielder Manu Koné, who has a contract until 2026 and a current Transfermarkt valuation of €35m. Koné reportedly could be a target for the Bavarians in the summer transfer window should other choices in midfield fall through.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Manu Koné could be an alternative for Bayern in midfield. As of now, the scouting department at Bayern had considered that Koné was too inconsistent and error-prone to make the step to Munich. Max Eberl, on the other hand, was fully convinced of the Frenchman when he signed him for Gladbach, even though he knows about his injury history. A potential move will depend on how much Eberl trusts the expertise of the scouting department [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

At 22, the Frenchman is still developing — but his strengths, weaknesses, and potential should all be familiar to Eberl, who was formerly sporting director at Gladbach. Perhaps it is enough to warrant another look from the Bayern scouts.