Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona has hope in pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich...and with another Bayern player; Bayern, Real Madrid battling for Miguel Gutierrez?; Thomas Müller touts Harry Kane; Bayern to splurge on Georgiy Sudakov?; and MORE!

FC Barcelona has been on the outskirts of the clubs interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. However, the Catalans might be inclined to try and take advantage of the recent speculation that the Germany international might be willing to move on after a tough season under outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel:

With each passing day, FC Barcelona become more and more excited for the summer transfer window. While the current season has not been the best of campaigns for La Blaugrana, they aim for greater things next season. For that to happen, however, Barcelona need to recruit thoughtfully in the summer. That means that the Catalan giants should first focus on the signings that are absolutely crucial. Arrivals in vulnerable positions would help Barcelona a lot, since the lack of those has already hurt them enough this season. One signing, consequently, needs to come in the pivot position. However, there are various names that Barcelona have on their agenda to potentially improve the team next season. One of those names is that of Joshua Kimmich, a star of Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. Fortunately for La Blaugrana, Kimmich has been having his own issues with Bayern as of late. Even officials from the German club know that his future is currently not a guarantee with Bayern. Moreover, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, even Kimmich himself has now confirmed that no talks about his future have taken place with his current side: “No one has talked to me yet. Let’s see what happens.” While this does not necessarily mean that the Bayern Munich star will end up leaving or staying, it does highlight some tension and uncertainty. Barcelona have followed the 29-year-old versatile footballer for quite some time, and believe him to be a top player.

With Thomas Tuchel leaving the club, it can be assumed that the Germany international’s status in Bavaria might be set in stone to stay. However, Kimmich’s role moving forward is unclear. Will be play in the central midfield? Will be a right-back?

Bayern Munich and Kimmich will have to sort though that. If Kimmich and the club are not aligned, there is a scenario where he still could leave — as unlikely as that might now seem.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are both — allegedly — interested in a couple of left-backs. Madrid is desperately seeking to bring in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies (while the Bavarians seek to re-up the Canadian). However, both clubs are also interested in Girona FC’s Miguel Gutierrez.

One might assume that Gutierrez is the fallback option for both clubs depending on what Davies decides, but what if Real Madrid is engaging in some next level thinking? Let’s see what is going on:

But fear not, Real Madrid fans, for Ancelotti has deciphered his own master plan. According to reports in Spain from Cadena SER, Real Madrid could re-sign their former player Miguel Gutierrez to bolster their backline. Gutierrez represented Real through his youth career and spent one season in the first team before being sold to Girona in 2022. Bringing Gutierrez back to the Bernabeu could be done through a buy-back clause which was very strategically placed into his contract. It means that €8m would be enough for Real Madrid to secure their former player. What’s interesting about this deal, as pointed out by The 4th Official, is that Bayern Munich are also eyeing Gutierrez as their Alphonso Davies replacement. Therefore, logically, the report has suggested that Real Madrid would re-sign Gutierrez to tempt Bayern Munich to lower their asking price for Davies, a win-win for all parties (except Girona). A move like this wouldn’t be completely unlike Real Madrid, who have pulled off some incredibly well-devised transfer plans in recent years, particularly since Florentino Perez became club president in 2000 and revolutionised how the club conduct their transfers.

Our friends over at Managing Madrid added more context to the report:

Real Madrid are plotting their defensive strategy for next season, and young talent Miguel Gutiérrez could play a key part on those plans. Gutiérrez, currently completing a phenomenal season skills at Girona FC, could be returning to the Spanish capital this summer. AS reports that Los Blancos are strongly considering exercising their €8 million buy-back option in July no matter what happens with Alphonso Davies, who is also on the club’s radar. This move wouldn’t necessarily guarantee Gutiérrez a first-team spot at Real Madrid. The club would assess his development and fitness upon his return to determine the best course of action. Two options are on the table: integration into the senior squad, adding depth and competition to the defensive line, or selling him for profit to clubs who could be interested in his talents.

If you want to give Real Madrid credit for playing chess, while others are playing checkers, maybe Los Blancos is going to attempt to threaten to bring Gutierrez back to force Bayern Munich’s and on Alphonso Davies.

The threat of bringing Gutierrez to Madrid could allow them to wait a year and get Davies for free or provide leverage to lower the asking price on Davies to make the move to Spain this summer.

Bayern Munich is riding high and coming off of two consecutive wins as the team has looked a lot better over the course of the last two games.

Can the Bavarians keep it going against yet another scuffling opponent in SV Darmstadt 98?

The odds would say so, but Bayern Munich’s upswing in confidence and creativity is more important than anything the bookmakers have to say at the moment.

Thomas Müller has been impressed all season by Harry Kane and recently took some time to detail why Kane has been “amazing.”

“So far it has been “amazing”, as the English would say, not just in terms of statistics or goals but also how he handles himself as a person as well as a player, the way he does it all. He isn’t selfish and thinking ‘Goal, goal, goal.’ He just plays his football,” Müller said. “It’s team play. He gives his all to ensure in the end that the team wins and is a very funny guy off the pitch, so it’s awesome.”

Liverpool FC could be lining up its next big transfer target. Interestingly, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City are also mentioned as contenders for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

This is the first time, we have seen Bayern Munich linked to the Ukrainian:

Liverpool are eyeing a summer deal for emerging Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who has courted interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The Ukrainian has a €150m release clause.

Having dispatched SS Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, Bayern Munich proceed to the quarter-finals with a small hope. Yes, things look somewhat bleak this season, but recent results prove that the team can push through when needed. So, what comes next?

Could FC Barcelona be looking to Bayern Munich help fill a void for attacking depth?

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who will be a free agent after the season, could be on Barca’s radar to help provide some attacking depth:

In fact, if a report from SPORT is to be believed, the Cameroonian is currently being considered by the management because he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. It is no secret that Barcelona are going through tough financial times and they can not afford big player transfers. This is why they are looking at experienced players who will be free agents next summer and one of them is Choupo-Moting. Choupo-Moting’s contract with Bayern ends in June, and there is talk that Barcelona are interested in signing him. However, other clubs from the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and Saudi Pro League are also keeping an eye on him.

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus might not have to head over to the United States or Canada to play in MLS after all.

West Ham is interested in Reus:

West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Dortmund star Marco Reus when his contract expires this summer.

Bayern Munich have just taken part in a demolition. Mainz were not terrible — they simply refused to sit back and had their team taken apart by a Bayern side who finally played up to their potential. Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the club as of late, fans can finally breathe easy and bask in the glory of two great performances (this one and Lazio).

