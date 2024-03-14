Tennis star Daniil Medvedev absolutely loves Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is one of the world’s most supported football clubs, so it’s no surprise that there are some influential figures and top athletes from other sports that help to make up Bayern’s fanbase.

Like fellow tennis pro Alexander Zverev, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev is a big supporter of the record Bundesliga champions. In an interview captured by Eurosport (via @iMiaSanMia) Medvedev spoke about becoming a Bayern fan, explaining, “I really fell in love with football and with Bayern when I was maybe 12 years old. That’s when it really started. But even before that, when I was 6 years old, I remember that I already liked Bayern.”

Medvedev continued, stating, “They were really good at that time and I remember telling my parents that Bayern is playing, we need to watch it. But when I was 12, I really got into football, so I said to myself: ‘I need a team now’.

The player admitted that he started out a CSKA Moscow fan, but the allure of Bayern was just too much: “When I was younger I supported CSKA Moscow, but they were not playing in the Champions League or when they were playing in it, they would often lose.”

Because of this, he said, “I needed a team in Europe that I could support and be a fan of. So I remembered that I really liked Bayern and said: ‘That’s my team now’ - That’s how I chose my team, and from that point on obviously, I started to really like certain players of Bayern and it became bigger and bigger for me.”

Given his reasons for being a Bayern fan, it’s clear that sporting success is a must for Medvedev. Throughout his career thus far, the player has accumulated 20 titles and is currently ranked 4th in men's singles worldwide, having previously been ranked 1st in 2022 (ATPTOUR).

Medvedev (pictured right) recently finished runner-up in the Australian Open this January to winner Jannik Sinner (pictured left).

