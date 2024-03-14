 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
For Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, Premier League return could be a fit

Could the Bayern Munich manager make a return to England?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a new job soon enough and as it turns out, that part of his resumee that details his Chelsea experience could come in handy.

This summer, quite a few Premier League jobs are expected to open up and former Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur defender William Galas expect the German coach to be a popular figure.

“I can’t say what’s gone wrong for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, maybe managers can tell you but I don’t know. But, could I see Thomas Tuchel return to Premier League football to manage Manchester United or Chelsea? Anything can happen in football,” Gallas told Lord Ping. “Managers returning to the Premier League happens often, and the big clubs want the big managers who have won the Champions League, as Thomas Tuchel has.”

Tuchel’s tenure at Bayern Munich might be a disaster, but he is still well-thought-of and respected by many important figures in football.

