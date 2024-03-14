Report: Bayern Munich has a second transfer target from AC Milan

Bayern Munich reportedly has its eye on more than one prize from AC Milan.

While Theo Hernández is being touted as a possible Alphonso Davies replacement — should the Bayern left-back depart for Real Madrid this summer — a second Milan star has drawn Bavarian interest: goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio relayed the report, captured here via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are interested in Mike Maignan and Theo Hernández from Milan [@DiMarzio via @wettfreunde]

Hernández, 26, and Maignan, 28, are both stars in the prime of their playing years and have contracts expiring in 2026. That means they are likely to cost. Per Transfermarkt, Hernández is currently valued at €55M and Maignan at €45M, though the Bavarians will likely try to drive both price tags down if they actually pursue either player.

Maignan is an interesting case. He would likely be viewed as a successor to Manuel Neuer, who turns 38 later this March — and so perhaps is not a target until the summer transfer window of 2025. Perhaps this is the earliest salvo in a transfer contest — and a signal to Maignan that he may wish to hold off on any contract extensions in Italy.

