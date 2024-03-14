Report: Bayern Munich can sign FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo...for a mere €100M

Bayern Munich can continue its defensive line rebuild by signing FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo...but only if it ponies up.

Reporting from ESPN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) indicates it would take an eight-figure sum as Barça looks to open a bidding war:

Barcelona will consider letting Ronald Araújo leave if they receive an offer close to €100 million for the centre-back. Bayern Munich expressed an interest in Araújo in January and sources at Barcelona believe the German champions will return with an offer in the summer. At least one big Premier League club are also monitoring the situation and are ready to make a move if Barça do finally encourage bids [@moillorens, @samuelmarsden]

Why would Bayern still be in for Araújo? Sport Bild reports that the current sporting officials at Bayern remain admirers of the Uruguayan — so it would not be a move tied to outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel. The fluid coaching situations at both clubs could come into play.

Again via @iMiaSanMia:

Even though Thomas Tuchel will leave in the summer, Ronald Araújo’s qualities are still appreciated very highly at Bayern. The Uruguayan defender remains on Max Eberl and Christoph Freund’s list. Bayern made several attempts to sign Araújo in January, but Barcelona rejected them. Bayern are now hoping Xavi’s departure would open the door for the defender to leave in the summer. Araújo was not against the idea of joining Bayern. He would cost close to €100m [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

