Bayern Munich eyeing FC Augsburg star to bolster attack

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is taking a look at FC Augsburg attacker Ermedin Demirović as an option to bolster its attack for next season.

With Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting expected to leave the club on a free transfer and Mathys Tel considered to be an option on the wing moving forward, the Bavarians could see Demirović as a bonafide back-up to Harry Kane.

At 26-years-old, however, it remains to be seen whether or not the Hamburg-native would be open to such a role. It should also be noted that Demirović can also play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder as well:

News #Demirovic: He plans to make the next step in the summer! Augsburgs Sporting Director Jurendic told me: „Basically, nobody is unsellable. We are relaxed about it because he has a contract until 2026. He feels very comfortable here, as he himself stated after his recent goal record.“ ⚠️ Price valuation for summer: Around €20m all-in! ⚠️ FC Bayern and more top clubs are informed about contract details and payment issues. But nothing concrete at this stage … ➡️ Amazing Bundesliga season of the 25 y/o striker yet: 14 goals and 8 assists! @SkySportDE

BFW Analysis

Demirović is an interesting name for sure as he has talled 14 goals and eight assists this season in 26 games across all competitions.

Per Transfermarkt, Demirović has played 11 games as a striker this season, eight games as an attacking midfielder, and seven as a left-wing. For his career, Demirović has played 174 matches at striker, 25 as a left-wing, 15 as a right-wing, and eight as an attacking midfielder.

Clearly, a move for Demirović would provide the next coach of Bayern Munich will some attacking flexibility, while also providing a contingency option in the event that Harry Kane suffers an injury.

At an estimated €20 million value, there is a legitimate cost that would have to be paid to FC Augsburg, but with the futures of Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry at least somewhat uncertain at the moment, Choupo-Moting expected to leave, plus Bryan Zaragoza’s slow integration into the team potentially creating some doubt, maybe a move for players like Demirović or VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich would make sense as the team’s potential personnel shift begins.

