Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich comments on his contract situation

Bayern Munich has to undertake the task of negotiating multiple key contract extensions this summer, and amongst them is the contract of Joshua Kimmich, who currently has a year and a few months left on his deal.

However, it seems Bayern have not begun talks with Kimmich yet, according to Kimmich himself.

Speaking to Sport Bild (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Kimmich had the following to say: “No one has spoken to me yet. We’ll see what happens. For me the most important thing is that I perform well, I can’t influence the rest.”

Kimmich was then asked if he felt comfortable at Bayern, to which he said: “Yes. And in Munich - I have a few kids here. It’s not so bad here - even though we haven’t been quite as successful in terms of football in recent years. I have to say very clearly that I haven’t gone to bed happy every night for the past two or three years.”

It’s perhaps the best response we could have asked for, as Kimmich is clearly not satisfied with Bayern’s results in the last few years but feels comfortable and wants to extend.

Looking for more thoughts and insight on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: