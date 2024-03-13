 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt (Bundesliga)

Can Bayern Munich stay hot?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is riding high and coming off of two consecutive wins as the team has looked a lot better over the course of the last two games.

Can the Bavarians keep it going against yet another scuffling opponent in SV Darmstadt 98?

The odds would say so, but Bayern Munich’s upswing in confidence and creativity is more important than anything the bookmakers have to say at the moment.

Let’s review what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table at the moment.
  • Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s recent-uptick in performance and improved form.
  • To rotate or not to rotate? That is the question for Thomas Tuchel.
  • A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.
  • A prediction on the match.

