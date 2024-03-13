FC Saarbrücken does the unthinkable...again in the DFB-Pokal

If there is a German team having a magical season, most would say that it would be undefeated Bayer Leverkusen.

Not so fast!

FC Saarbrücken — yes, from 3. Liga — continued its improbable run through the DFB-Pokal by dispatching Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Tuesday.

You might remember FC Saarbrücken from bouncing Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt from the competition earlier this season.

It’s true, the real German giant might not even be playing in the country’s top flight.

After falling behind on an 8th minute goal from Gladbach’s Robin Hack, FC Saarbrücken struck back just three minutes later with a goal from Amine Naifi. Naifi did get a fortunate bounce, but this kind of run does take a little luck.

It could have been worse for the eventual victors in the first half, but defender Lukas Boeder used his backside to turn away a surefire goal for Die Fohlen.

From there, though, the teams would keep the fireworks at bay...until the third minute of extra time when 29-year-old attacker Kai Brünker hit a shot from inside the box to give FC Saarbrücken yet another improbable victory.

The winning goal was the product of a perfect ball from Fabio Di Michele Sanchez and the pure chaos of a scrambling Gladbach side. For his part, Brünker did not overcomplicate the matter and finished with precision placement on his shot.

Now, De FC Die Molschder will prepare for its semifinal against Kaiserslautern.

Can the underdogs do it again?

For full highlights, see below: