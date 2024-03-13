Report: Bayern Munich eyeing VfB Stuttgart star Chris Führich for summer move

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is taking a close look at VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich.

With Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, and Bryan Zaragoza already at the wing position — and Jamal Musiala also taking a few shifts there as well — adding Führich might seem like overkill to some.

Not to Bayern Munich, though, who seems serious about a pursuit:

Stuttgart winger Chris Führich (26) is on the list of Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. Führich was already on the club’s radar when Hasan Salihamidžić was in charge. His strong performances this season have attracted Bayern’s interest again. Even though he’s just extended his contract until 2028, Führich has an affordable release clause. Should Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League, he would cost around €23.5m. The idea behind a potential move for Führich is to add competition on the wing positions in the squad as well as to secure another German international player. It would also strengthen the club’s position in contract talks with Leroy Sané.

The interest in Führich could signal a couple of other things, including the aforementioned leverage during contract talks with Sané. Zaragoza has not exactly hit the ground running in Germany and Gnabry’s future in Bavaria seems cloudy as well.

Perhaps, a pursuit of Führich could signal that the club is expecting some of its current crop of wingers to either be sold or loaned away next season. Regardless, Führich would be a very interesting addition to the roster.

With eight goals and seven assists in 29 games across all competitions this season, Führich has shown the ability to produce and could be even more efficient with a stronger cast around him...like Bayern Munich has within its locker room.