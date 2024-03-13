Report: Bayern Munich midfielder search turns to Martín Zubimendi

Bayern Munich may be parting ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, but the search for a new defensive midfielder continues.

The Bavarians have reportedly moved on from last season’s “one who got away”: Fulham’s João Palhinha. Instead, Bayern is said to be turning its attention to Real Sociedad man Martín Zubimendi — but will have stern competition from Premier League side Arsenal FC.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

In their search for a holding midfielder, Bayern have distanced themselves from a move for João Palhinha for now. The club is now focused on Martín Zubimendi as priority target for the position. Zubimendi played under Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad B and both share the same agent. Therefore, appointing Alonso as the new coach would increase the club’s chances of signing the Spanish midfielder. Zubimendi has a €60m release clause. Arsenal and their coach Mikel Arteta are also interested [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Arteta’s convincing project at Arsenal could make Zubimendi a tough pull. But if Bayern manages to land Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as Tuchel’s successor, could it tip the scales?

The ongoing search for a No. 6 could complicate the future of Joshua Kimmich as well — who is currently enjoying a strong spell at right-back, and is heading into a contract year.