Report: Bayern Munich midfielder search turns to Martín Zubimendi

The Spanish and Real Sociedad star has a €‎60m release clause — but the Bavarians will still have to convince him of the project.

Real Sociedad v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bayern Munich may be parting ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, but the search for a new defensive midfielder continues.

The Bavarians have reportedly moved on from last season’s “one who got away”: Fulham’s João Palhinha. Instead, Bayern is said to be turning its attention to Real Sociedad man Martín Zubimendi — but will have stern competition from Premier League side Arsenal FC.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

In their search for a holding midfielder, Bayern have distanced themselves from a move for João Palhinha for now. The club is now focused on Martín Zubimendi as priority target for the position. Zubimendi played under Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad B and both share the same agent. Therefore, appointing Alonso as the new coach would increase the club’s chances of signing the Spanish midfielder. Zubimendi has a €60m release clause. Arsenal and their coach Mikel Arteta are also interested

[@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Arteta’s convincing project at Arsenal could make Zubimendi a tough pull. But if Bayern manages to land Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as Tuchel’s successor, could it tip the scales?

The ongoing search for a No. 6 could complicate the future of Joshua Kimmich as well — who is currently enjoying a strong spell at right-back, and is heading into a contract year.

