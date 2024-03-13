Once overlooked, Jeremie Frimpong reportedly back on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar

The changing of the guard at Bayern Munich is bringing new transfer targets in focus.

Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong was reportedly on the discard list in the eyes of the previous sporting regime, headed by then-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and then-technical director Marco Neppe. Now, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are in charge — and Frimpong is back in the picture.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Contrary to Salihamidžić/Neppe who had considered him ‘too small and not very tenacious’, Max Eberl is a fan of Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman has a €40m release clause that has to be activated before the Euros. Even though Frimpong prefers a Premier League move, joining Bayern would be significantly more likely if Xabi Alonso were to move to Munich as well [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

The 23-year-old Dutch right-back is one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga — a worthy rival to Bayern’s own Alphonso Davies, who has been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

Could Bayern pull a two-for-one and bring in both Frimpong and Alonso in the summer transfer window? It could soften the blow of a Davies exit — and potentially flip the symmetry in Bayern’s attack from left to right.

