Max Eberl confirms Leroy Sané waiting on new Bayern Munich manager to decide future

Going into this summer for Bayern Munich, both Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are tasked with navigating through important contract negotiations for key players in the squad as well as securing a Thomas Tuchel replacement. For Eberl, it is a bit of a baptism by fire, but it is not anything he is not used to from his previous endeavors at both RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has recently stressed the importance of the club striking the right balance between urgency and not rushing their search for the next manager, but that is only one piece of the puzzle for the near future.

Aside from players above the age of 30 that typically will only get one-year contract extensions at Bayern, Eberl in particular will be focusing on contract negotiations for Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Leroy Leroy Sané, all of whom have contracts expiring in June of 2025. The trio of players have been key pieces of Bayern’s successes in recent seasons and the club wants to do everything they can to keep hold of them and get them to agree to sign new deals.

For the sake of Sané, Eberl recently confirmed that the player is wanting to wait and see who Tuchel’s replacement will be before deciding on his future post 2025. “Leroy also wants to know who will be the coach next season,” Eberl recently said with regards to Bayern’s number 10, as per kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia).

In the beginning phases of this season, Sané has experienced a bit of a renaissance of sorts under Tuchel, particularly striking up a formidable partnership with Harry Kane, though his goals and assists numbers have taken a bit of a dip during the rückrunde. He is still one of Bayern’s best players when he is on his day and the club has made it clear that they would like to keep him around long term despite having the option to more than likely sell him for more than they bought him for from Manchester City.

For what it’s worth, too, Sané is probably not the only player with an upcoming expiring contract that would first like to wait and see who the new manager is before making a decision on a contract extension one way or the other.

