Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka tells Aleksandar Pavlović how to be like him

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka earned a bit of a following due to his insane glow-up from being a lanky, wiry lad to a hulking man during the 2019/20 season. People were left befuddled as to how the transformation transpired in such a short period, while others were eager to find out how and be an absolute unit of a player.

One of those is Aleksandar Pavlović, who wanted to attain a physique similar to the 29-year-old former Schalke player, who was asked when he would do strength training with him:

Aleks is still young. I looked similar at that age, that’s completely normal. He has to make sure he doesn’t lose his mobility, which makes him strong. He is very hardworking, so he doesn’t have to train with me. His self-motivation is high enough that he can do a bit more physical work”. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Pavlović still has rough edges about him so it will be exciting to see what the finished product will be like.