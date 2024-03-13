Upcoming months will serve as audition for Serge Gnabry’s future at Bayern (or elsewhere!)

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry has been forced to watch most of this season from the sidelines. First, he suffered a fractured forearm back in September, only ten minutes into the DFL-Pokal Round of 64 win over Preußen Münster. Then, he spent the past three months recovering from a left adductor injury.

This will be Gnabry’s first season at Bayern where he has failed to make 25-plus appearances. He’s also likely to break his seven season streak of double digits goals in the Bundesliga.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s management team is willing to give Gnabry the opportunity to re-establish his place in the squad over the rest of the season. Bayern will also taken into consideration Gnabry’s performances at the Euros this summer under Julian Nagelsmann.

Gnabry will either finish out his current contract, which runs through 2026, or be shopped around for a cool asking price of €45M.