Champions League quarterfinal draw preview: What is the worst possible opponent for Bayern Munich?

After part 1 of our Champions League draw preview covered the best possible draws, we now shift gears to talk about the worst possible matchups from a Bayern Munich perspective.

Given that this is the UCL we're talking about, the list of hard draws ends up being much longer than the list of easy ones — after all, the quarterfinals will feature the top eight teams in Europe this season.

Remember, if you haven’t already, you should also check out our newest podcast episode, which covers this topic in much more detail, including a breakdown of each and every team left in the competition. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Without further ado, here are the three worst possible draws for Bayern Munich — plus a few honorable mentions.

Option #1: Manchester City

There’s no beating around the bush here. Man City are the worst possible team for Bayern Munich to face in the Champions League, no matter which way you cut it.

They have a squad which outclasses Bayern on sheer quality, and a manager who knows his business inside out. The specter of last year’s elimination still looms large, and you can’t say that City look much weaker this time round.

Yes, if Bayern wants to win the CL, they will have to face Man City eventually — that’s almost a certainty. However, that doesn’t mean it has to happen so soon. Make it the semifinals, or even the final, where Tuchel has some experience in outplaying Pep. The sooner Bayern face City, the worse it’s likely to be.

Option #2: Real Madrid

Despite the common complaints posted by their online fanbase, Real Madrid have been rather excellent this season, sitting atop La Liga and eliminating RB Leipzig to qualify for the QF knockouts. They’ve done this despite suffering two huge injuries in the early part of the season, losing both Thibaut Courtois and former Bayern Munich star David Alaba to ACL injuries.

Madrid have a versatile attack and decent quality in defense, but their main strength is in the midfield. Jude Bellingham is familiar to any fan of the Bundesliga — we always knew how good he was, and now he’s surrounded by the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos (though obviously, not all at the same time).

In the Champions League, the midfield is where games are won and lost, and Madrid have the clear advantage in midfield over Bayern Munich right now. If the two teams meet, you can assume the Bavarians will be at a distinct disadvantage, and that’s before considering Madrid’s twelfth man and the shenanigans that always ensue.

Option #3: Arsenal FC

Arsenal had a tough time beating FC Porto in the Ro16 — their game even went to penalties at the end. Despite this, Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the most threatening teams left in the competition, given their exploits in the Premier League (which have them ahead of both Liverpool and Manchester City at the time of writing).

Arsenal and Bayern have some history — the Bavarians were the last team to knock them out of the Champions League when the Gunners still made it that far. That scoreline — 10-2 on aggregate — generated plenty of memes and mockery when it first happened. The Arsenal of today, however, is nothing like the team that Bayern played way back then. They’ve come out on the other side of a painful transition and rebuild, and now look like potential title contenders in the Premier League.

This is one team Bayern would prefer to avoid.

Honorable Mention: The winner of Inter Milan vs Atlético Madrid

Whoever wins this game, they’ll be a nightmare for Bayern Munich to deal with.

Inter currently lead Atlético 1-0 on aggregate, and they are the current favorites to go through, given their dominant lead atop Serie A. Still, you can never count Simeone out in a knockout game — there’s a chance that Atlético could pull off a comeback.

Bayern Munich beat both of these teams with ease when they last faced off, but those days are long gone. The current side under Thomas Tuchel has as much quality as any side in the world right now, but the performances often leave something to be desired. If that trend continues, then regardless of whether Inter or Atleti draw Bayern, the road to Wembley will be cut short in the quarter-finals.

Really, the same can be said about any other potential opponent in the draw. From here on out, Bayern Munich must put its best foot forward or else risk elimination from the one competition that’s still within reach. You’d hope that the players and coach are completely focused on this task, but their performances this season don’t inspire confidence.

At this stage, would an easier draw be better, or a harder one? Is it better for the team to be tested early and improve itself through adversity, or ride its luck until the latter rounds when there’s a higher chance of something unexpected happening? People will see it differently, but in the end, the outcome is the same. Fans want Bayern Munich to win this competition, and anything less than that will always be seen as a disappointment, even in a season like this one.