Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman could return after the break; Leroy Sané should be ready to face Darmstadt; Noussair Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies workout; and MORE!

It’s time to turn the focus to SV Darmstadt 98!

By CSmith1919
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich star winger Kingsley Coman is inching closer to his return.

Once thought to be a timetable for a return of mid-April, the Frenchman could be ready for action after the upcoming international break. Coman, the speedy 27-year-old, could find regaining his starting spot a little difficult, though.

Since Coman’s injury, Thomas Müller has become an indispensable part of the team’s attacking group once again and the overall starting quartet of Müller, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane has functioned extremely well together.

Regardless, Coman is pushing himself to get back to his top form:

On Monday, Coman and Bouna Sarr were seen working hard, while Daniel Peretz got in an individual session with goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner:

News from Säbener: Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr were on the pitch for an hour today. Next door, Daniel Peretz trained with goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner. #FCBayern

Sané should be ready to go

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané wll be ready to face SV Darmstadt 98 this weekend after being subbed off early last weekend against Mainz 05:

Sané had been battling a few different injuries and fatigue. With the international break coming up, this could be a great opportunity for the 28-year-old to get right. Due to a suspension for a red card, Sané will miss Germany’s upcoming matches against France and the Netherlands.

Mazraoui continues his push to return; Davies also works out

Much like Coman’s situation, right-back Noussair Mazraoui was a bonafide starter before getting hurt, but with Joshua Kimmich’s move to the position, Mazraoui could also find himself on the bench.

Either way, the 26-year-old is working to get ready:

Noussair Mazraoui continues to make progress in individual training as the team behind the curtain prepares for #SVDFCB .

Earlier, Phonzy Davies also completed his first laps after his collision with Silvan Widmer. #FCBayern

The old saying of “your best ability is your availability” is ringing true at Bayern Munich these days.

Random training pics

