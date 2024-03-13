Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman could return after the break; Leroy Sané should be ready to face Darmstadt; Noussair Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies workout; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star winger Kingsley Coman is inching closer to his return.

Once thought to be a timetable for a return of mid-April, the Frenchman could be ready for action after the upcoming international break. Coman, the speedy 27-year-old, could find regaining his starting spot a little difficult, though.

Since Coman’s injury, Thomas Müller has become an indispensable part of the team’s attacking group once again and the overall starting quartet of Müller, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane has functioned extremely well together.

Regardless, Coman is pushing himself to get back to his top form:

Kingsley Coman completed an intensive fitness session today and was exhausted at the end. The Frenchman is making progress and could be back to the squad after the international break [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/0p3dvffxYf — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) March 12, 2024

On Monday, Coman and Bouna Sarr were seen working hard, while Daniel Peretz got in an individual session with goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner:

Neues von der Säbener: Kingsley Coman und Bouna Sarr waren heute eine Stunde auf dem Platz. Nebenan hat Daniel Peretz mit Torwarttrainer Michael Rechner trainiert. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/HNlATVhn3A — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 11, 2024

Sané should be ready to go

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané wll be ready to face SV Darmstadt 98 this weekend after being subbed off early last weekend against Mainz 05:

Leroy Sané, who was subbed off with a knee problem against Mainz, has trained with the team normally today [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/qq2ZJfwLxR — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) March 12, 2024

Sané had been battling a few different injuries and fatigue. With the international break coming up, this could be a great opportunity for the 28-year-old to get right. Due to a suspension for a red card, Sané will miss Germany’s upcoming matches against France and the Netherlands.

Mazraoui continues his push to return; Davies also works out

Much like Coman’s situation, right-back Noussair Mazraoui was a bonafide starter before getting hurt, but with Joshua Kimmich’s move to the position, Mazraoui could also find himself on the bench.

Either way, the 26-year-old is working to get ready:

Noussair Mazraoui macht weiter Fortschritte im Individualtraining, während sich das Team hinter dem Vorhang auf #SVDFCB vorbereitet.



Vorhin hat auch Phonzy Davies erste Runden nach seinem Zusammenprall mit Silvan Widmer gedreht. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/gcsukKgg1G — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 12, 2024

Alphonso Davies has resumed running training on the pitch today and could be available against Darmstadt on Saturday [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/ukakHnLYQi — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) March 12, 2024

The old saying of “your best ability is your availability” is ringing true at Bayern Munich these days.

