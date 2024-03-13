 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eric Dier thriving in partnership with Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich

The center-back duo has been great of late for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Bayern Munich center-back Eric Dier has proven his doubters wrong with a series of strong showings for Bayern Munich since making the move from Tottenham Hotspur.

In Bayern Munich’s most recent matches, Dier has teamed with Matthijs de Ligt to form a very formidable duo on the backline for head coach Thomas Tuchel. Dier said that he and the Dutchman have built quite a nice relationship.

“It’s working really well with him. We get along very well, we enjoy playing together and, I think, we’re doing quite well. As soon as we played together for the first time, we immediately found a nice connection with each other and simply managed to keep it going,” Dier told t-online’s Julian Buhl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One of the byproducts of Dier’s recent success is talk that he might get a call-up to the English national team. For Dier, it would be great, but he is being patient and calm about the process.

“Of course. That’s a big motivation for me. We’ll see if it works,” Dier remarked.

