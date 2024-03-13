Pundit sees Premier League return for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel

Former Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur player William Gallas took a look at Thomas Tuchel’s situation at Bayern Munich and thinks he has a good idea of what league the coach might head to next.

“I can’t say what’s gone wrong for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, maybe managers can tell you, but I don’t know. But, could I see Thomas Tuchel return to Premier League football to manage Manchester United or Chelsea? Anything can happen in football. Managers returning to the Premier League happens often, and the big clubs want the big managers who have won the Champions League, as Thomas Tuchel has,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

Tuchel would certainly be a target for the Premier League given the turnover expected in the coaching ranks in England. However, Tuchel has also been linked to a future in Spain, possibly with FC Barcelona.

In the Premier League, Tuchel has been very loosely linked to Manchester United and Chelsea already. Clearly, if Tuchel somehow coaxes Bayern Munich to continue to win games through the end of the season, his stock will only continue to rise.