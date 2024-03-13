Transfer Strategy: Bayern Munich looking to buy players before they become too expensive

This past summer’s transfer window broke the mold for Bayern Munich. Not only was the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur a record fee for the club, it was also a record fee for the entire Bundesliga. In the past, when both Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß held the club CEO and president’s seats, transfers fees in the range of €100+ million were unheard of, but it took roughly €120 million to complete the signing of Kane when all was said and done.

Kane’s signing rivaled the hefty fees of Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs De Ligt, and Kim Min-jae, all of whom required a fee of over €50 million to pry them away from Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and SSC Napoli, respectively. Of the trio of defenders, Hernandez was the most expensive at €80 million, and Bayern actually completed his signing knowing he would not be available from when he first arrived due to a serious injury problem.

The tide is still turning at Bayern, too. As quickly as both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić were leading the ranks of the club’s front office alongside Herbert Hainer, the club made the decision to sack Brazzo and Kahn at the end of last season. This ushered in the arrival of Jan-Christian Dreesen as CEO, Christoph Freund as sporting director, and now they also have board member for sport Max Eberl working alongside Freund on the club’s squad planning strategies.

Per information from Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), both Eberl and Freund are working on developing tactics and strategies to strike a balance with the club’s transfer business. While Bayern is still open to make marquee, blockbuster signings a la Harry Kane from Tottenham from time to time, the club’s hierarchy wants Eberl and Freund to place an emphasis on discovering and landing less expensive talents and molding them into world class players at the club.

Both Freund and Eberl are well versed in this department with experiences they have had with their previous clubs and Freund was able to help land Erling Haaland for relatively cheap when he joined RB Salzburg. He is now one of the most high-value players on the market at Manchester City.

The signing of Jonah Kusi-Asare from Swedish club AIK for roughly €5 million is a model that Bayern would like to follow in the future with the guidance of both Eberl and Freund. They are, however, still open to making big, more expensive signings if the right opportunities do present themselves.

