Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool to battle for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz; Did Pep Guardiola scam Bayern on Kevin De Bruyne transfer?; FC Barcelona wants permanent move for João Félix; Granit Xhaka’s impact; and MORE!

The future of Florian Wirtz is up in the air...at least when it comes to what happens after he leaves Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich is surely interested, but it is unclear as to when Wirtz and his family will decide to make a move. Some speculation indicates that it could be as late as 2026 or even 2027.

Should Wirtz be ready to move earlier, though, Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City would all be in the mix for the Bundesliga star:

Liverpool and Manchester City are very much in the mix to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, but the two Premier League clubs are now facing competition from Bayern Munich, HITC understands. Sources have told HITC that Bayern Munich are keen on signing Florian Wirtz from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Leverkusen. HITC has been told that both Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping regular contact with Wirtz’s representatives, but Bayern are now a major threat to the Premier League clubs’ chances of securing the services of the 20-year-old. Bayern’s plan is to pair Wirtz with Jamal Musiala – who they have little intention of letting go at the end of the season – in an attack they could lean on for much of the next decade.

Did Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola play the long-game when he was with Bayern Munich on a potential transfer of Kevin De Bruyne?

According to one account of the situation, Guardiola told Bayern Munich not to sign De Bruyne...then turned around and helped him develop into a star at Manchester City:

Former City midfielder Fernandinho revealed this week that Guardiola was offered the chance to sign De Bruyne from Wolfsburg, but he told the Bayern scouts that he would not fit into his team. Incidentally, De Bruyne – who is being linked with a move away from Man City – and Pep would meet in Manchester, and the former has gone on to become one of the all-time Premier League greats. Fernandinho believes Guardiola knew that he was going to Man City and wanted to have De Bruyne with him there. “He [Guardiola] was at Bayern and De Bruyne was at Wolfsburg,” the Brazilian said. “The Bayern scouting department says, ‘We’re looking at this kid, what do you think about bringing him here?’ Pep says, ‘No, no, no, I don’t want him, I don’t think he’ll fit into our team’. A year passes, De Bruyne goes to Man City. Another year passes, Guardiola arrives at Man City. Got it? The guy knew he was going to City and sent De Bruyne there…”

If true, that is some dirty play from Pep!

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

A tale as old as time...FC Barcelona still wants João Félix on a permanent basis, but the financial logistics still could prove to be tough:

Barcelona are ‘on track’ to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for another season, according to reports in Spain. Felix signed for Barca on deadline day of the summer 2023 transfer window, joining La Blaugrana on loan until the end of the season. This deal did not include an optional or obligatory purchase clause. SPORT report Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed Barcelona club president Joan Laporta negotiations with Atletico over another loan are going well. Barca are willing to keep Felix if the financial conditions are right for them and have received assurances this will be the case. Atletico had been hoping to either sell Felix or attach a purchase clause worth €75m into another loan following his fine start to life at Barcelona, but his form has slowed in recent months and it will be harder to shift him on a permanent basis immediately. Barca do not want to agree to a purchase clause worth more than €40m for Felix.

Everything seems to have come together perfectly for Bayer Leverkusen this season and Granit Xhaka has been a big part of that success. The 31-year-old’s recent performance against Wolfsburg showed his impact:

Granit Xhaka vs Wolfsburg yesterday:



◉ 161 accurate passes

◉ 134 accurate passes in the opposition half

◉ 87 accurate passes in the final third



All three are records in a Bundesliga match this season. ‍ pic.twitter.com/SYAPUnHw83 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 11, 2024

Having dispatched SS Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, Bayern Munich proceed to the quarter-finals with a small hope. Yes, things look somewhat bleak this season, but recent results prove that the team can push through when needed. So, what comes next?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Who are the potential opponents Bayern will want to face in the CL? Discussing FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and more.

Paris Saint-Germain is a boring draw that no one wants.

Inter Milan or Atlético Madrid — which team would be a tougher opponent?

A toss up between Arsenal and Real Madrid, and who Bayern would prefer to face.

The bleak prospects against Manchester City (plus one way to beat them).

What kind of draw would we like to see?

Did Thomas Tuchel’s sacking improve the team? If so, why?

What are Bayern’s chances of winning the Champions League this season?

Bayern Munich could have Juventus winger Matías Soulé on its radar:

Juventus winger Matías Soulé (20), on loan at Frosinone, is attracting interest from all German top clubs - including Bayern. The player’s entourage has come into contact with an intermediary who operates in the Bundesliga in recent days. Bayern, BVB, Leipzig and Leverkusen have all expressed their willingness to consider a move, but the contacts are still at an early stage. Juve would be willing to sell at the highest possible figure - they’re ready to negotiate and are hoping for a bidding war. Premier League and French clubs are also interested.

It seems doubtful that Bayern Munich would be adding another winger unless one or of the current options on the squad leave. Anything is possible this summer, but a move for Soulé could be a forward-thinking kind of play that would allow the Bavarians to buy low and sell high.

RB Leipzig star Lois Openda has done well for himself to get on the radar of quite a few clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

Now, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC could be ready to pounce on the attacker, who has 21 goals and fours assists in 36 games across all competitions this season:

Chelsea and Liverpool are both keeping an eye on the development of RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, who only joined the Bundesliga side from Lens last summer.

It would be a very RB Leipzig-like move to sell Openda as it seems they would stand to make a strong profit from him.

Bayern Munich have just taken part in a demolition. Mainz were not terrible — they simply refused to sit back and had their team taken apart by a Bayern side who finally played up to their potential. Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the club as of late, fans can finally breathe easy and bask in the glory of two great performances (this one and Lazio).

Here are our talking points from the game:

Has Thomas Tuchel figured out his team, or is Bayern Munich flying without a captain?

Performance reviews — Harry Kane’s added impact, the importance of Thomas Müller, why Jamal Musiala is cooking now, and more!

Leon Goretzka’s new role and what it does for his game.

Is this the new Bayern backline going forward?

For anyone hoping that Bayern Munich will bring back Joshua Zirkzee, this is bad news. However, for Zirkzee, the Dutchman has done well enough with Bologna this season to draw interest from Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan:

⚠️ Bad news for Joshua #Zirkzee and FC Bologna: Been told the 22 y/o striker will be out for around three weeks due to a harmstring injury!



➡️ His main goal remains participating at the EUROs! Before he wants to help Bologna to break records



AC Milan, Inter, and Juventus are… pic.twitter.com/DmjyibnsDA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 12, 2024

⚠️ Bad news for Joshua #Zirkzee and FC Bologna: Been told the 22 y/o striker will be out for around three weeks due to a harmstring injury! ➡️ His main goal remains participating at the EUROs! Before he wants to help Bologna to break records AC Milan, Inter, and Juventus are keen on him for a transfer in summer. Price valuation: €35-40m! ℹ️ A return to FC Bayern is not hot at this stage. @SkySportDE

Bringing Zirkzee back to Bayern Munich does not make much sense with the presence of Harry Kane — and because Zirkzee likely would not get enough playing time to increase his own value. That would mean that Bayern Munich would risk taking a loss on the player when it came time to sell Zirkzee if does not end up being Bayern Munich’s striker of the future.

For Bayern Munich, it is likely more risk than the club is willing to take.

Borussia Dortmund would like to find a way to bring Jadon Sancho back on loan next season. That could be complicated and could also depend on the future of Erik ten Hag.

Sancho clashed with the coach, but it is unclear if anyone else at the club still has enough faith in Sancho to want to bring him to back to compete for a role next season:

Borussia Dortmund plan to try and sign Jadon Sancho on another loan from Man Utd this summer or could offer to sign the English winger in a swap deal, with Donyell Malen potentially moving in the opposite director.

Sancho has one goal and two assists in nine games across all competitions since his return to BVB. If the Red Devils have fully checked out on Sancho, another loan to Dortmund might not be the worst idea for all of the parties involved.