Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka on the return of Germany midfield partner Toni Kroos

The return of Toni Kroos to the Germany men’s national team ahead of EURO 2024 signals a tactics reshuffle for coach Julian Nagelsmann and the rest of the German midfield.

The 34-year-old Real Madrid star, who starred for Germany at its 2014 World Cup triumph and retired after EURO 2020, brings a different profile to a midfield that will now be without Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich — set to play right-back instead. And the knock-on effects could impact Kimmich’s club teammate Leon Goretzka as well.

“In the end, I play where the coach puts me. That’s what I’ve always said,” Goretzka said in a recent interview for Sport1, as captured by Sport1 journalist Stefan Kumberger. “This probably sounds really boring, but at the end of the day it is. I always see it as my duty to help the team — no matter where I’m placed. To be honest, this discussion about which role is played by whom is irrelevant. We want to go there and see that we get on track with the national team. It’s not about any roles, but about us becoming successful again as a team. I’ll just see what awaits me.”

Kroos, who brings a deep-lying playmaking ability but also may demand defensive balance next to him, might be well-served by this current iteration of Goretzka — who has starred at Bayern in just that sort of role in recent games while still dusting off his box-to-box prowess from time to time.

But Goretzka has more to worry about now: reports suggest he could be getting passed up for a spot altogether, at least in the March round of international call-ups.